Bharti Airtel Declines After JPMorgan Downgrades Stock To 'Underweight'

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. fell the most in nearly two weeks after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight', citing concerns about muted returns on invested capital.

The brokerage downgraded the rating from 'overweight' to 'underweight,' skipping the 'neutral' rating. It also slashed its target price to Rs 710 from Rs 860 earlier, implying a potential downside of over 10% from current levels.

India's telecom industry in 2023 should be defined by "competitive 5G rollouts, a battle for premium smartphone subscribers, and delays in price repair", according to the JPMorgan note dated Jan. 10.

However, the competition will dole out "negative surprises on capex and subsidies to drive adoption."

Telecom firms are also reluctant to hike tariffs due to a lack of adequate consumer appetite, the brokerage said, which could be further delayed given the upcoming election cycle. "Higher-than-expected capex, delayed price repair, and a lack of 5G monetisation would halt the industrywide return on the invested-capital repair that we now expect to decline/flatline over FY23–25. This drives us to downgrade Bharti."

It also attributed the delayed price repair to Reliance Jio’s focus shift to premium subscribers from entry-level subscribers, which would "deflate pricing at the premium end and drive a return to a more competitive pricing regime."

JPMorgan remains 'neutral' on Indus Towers Ltd., citing receivables risks from Vodafone, and 'underweight' on Vodafone Idea Ltd., citing its compromised fundraising ability due to delays in the conversion of debt-to-equity by the government.

Vodafone Idea is its "key avoid" in the sector, given its significant leverage and continued market share losses, it said. "Vodafone has struggled to keep pace with 4G transitions with Jio and Bharti over the last three years. Its higher regulatory payouts from the judgment in the AGR case and higher spectrum outgo (post-moratorium) also limit its ability to invest in the network for coverage and capacity."

Shares of Bharti Airtel fell as much as 5.2% to Rs 751.65 apiece compared with a 0.08% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 2 p.m.

Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain 'buy', three suggest 'hold' and four recommend 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus return potential implies an upside of 20%.