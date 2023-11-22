Bharat Petroleum Shares Surge 4%. Here's Why

Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. rose nearly 4% on Wednesday after it announced that its board of directors would consider the proposal of declaring an interim dividend for the fiscal on Nov. 29.

The company will also fix the record date for it, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

If approved, the interim dividend would be the company's first after a year's gap. In the last financial year, the company only paid a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, while it paid two interim dividends of Rs 5 per equity share and a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share in FY22.