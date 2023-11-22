Bharat Petroleum Shares Surge 4%. Here's Why
Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp. rose nearly 4% on Wednesday after it announced that its board of directors would consider the proposal of declaring an interim dividend for the fiscal on Nov. 29.
The company will also fix the record date for it, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
If approved, the interim dividend would be the company's first after a year's gap. In the last financial year, the company only paid a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, while it paid two interim dividends of Rs 5 per equity share and a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share in FY22.
Financial Performance
The lack of interim dividend payment in the previous fiscal was mainly on the back of high and volatile crude prices, which resulted in Bharat Petroleum Corp. recording losses.
However, the company has since bounced back. In the second quarter of the current fiscal, it recorded a net profit of Rs 8,501.2 crore as compared with a net loss of Rs 304.2 crore a year ago.
While revenue from operations was down due to lower price realisations on products, margin saw a 11.28-basis-point improvement as Ebitda rose to Rs 12,908 crore in the September quarter from Rs 1,434 crore in the year-ago period.
As of Sept. 30, the cash and cash equivalent of the company stood at Rs 23,324.5 crore.
Dividend Payment History
The company has a non-uniform dividend history. As of the last fiscal, the dividend payout ratio stood at 40.72, which is a 65% drop from the level in fiscal 2020.
The dividend yield of the company has also declined over the past four financial years, standing at 1.16% at the end of the previous fiscal versus 5.18% in fiscal 2020.
In terms of the total cash outflow towards dividend payments, it stood at Rs 1,282 crore in the last fiscal as compared with Rs 6,518 crore in fiscal 2020.
Being a public-sector undertaking, the Union government currently accounts for 53% of the total shareholding. Therefore, the government stands to gain a substantial amount if the proposed interim dividend is declared. The interim dividend also comes at a time when the government could benefit from the extra revenue.
Brent Prices
Brent crude prices have seen an 8% drop in the past month, which bodes well for an oil marketing company like Bharat Petroleum. Crude prices are a key raw material cost for the company. The price drop expands the marketing margin for the company, making it more profitable.
The Israel-Hamas war still plays a key factor. While the conflict is currently localised and has not interrupted global oil supply and production, the risk of it spilling over to key neighbouring oil-producing countries prevails.
Moreover, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are scheduled to meet on Nov. 26 amid a weak global economic outlook. OPEC might discuss deepening supply cuts due to slowing global economic growth.
Bharat Petroleum's stock rose as much as 3.81% intraday to Rs 402.80 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 3.53% higher at Rs 401.70 apiece as compared with a 0.16% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 3.04 p.m.
Shares of the company are up 17% over the past month and 20% year-to-date.
Twenty-three out of the 32 analysts tracking the stock recommend a 'buy', five maintain a 'hold' and four suggest a'sell.' The average 12-month analyst price target implies a potential upside of 6.2%, according to Bloomberg.