Bharat Petroleum Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue In Line—Earnings Wrap
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on May 22:
State-run oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. saw its net profit more than double year-on-year in the three months to March 2023.
The company reported more than 168% jump in bottom line during the quarter under review to easily beat analyst estimates. It posted a single digit rise in revenue, meeting estimates.
Here are the earnings of major companies announced after market hours on May 22:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 8% at Rs 1,33,419.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,28,782.43 crore)
Ebitda up 85.42% at Rs 11,084.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,611.35 crore)
Ebitda margin at 9.38% vs 5.73% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.4%)
Net profit up 168.46% at Rs 6,870.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,242.93 crore)
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the fiscal 2022-23, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Shree Cement Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.86% at Rs 5,100.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,763.90 crore)
Ebitda down 3.22% at Rs 889.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 959.54 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.43% vs 21.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.1%)
Net profit down 20% at Rs 525.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 438.50 crore)
The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share for the fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend is June 1 and it will be paid from June 13.
Finolex Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 28.44% at Rs 1,141.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,321.1 crore)
Ebitda down 17.85% at Rs 217.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 177.06 crore)
Ebitda margin at 19.06% vs 16.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%)
Net profit down 66.37% at Rs 166.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)
The company had benefited from exceptional gains to the tune of Rs 376.06 crore in the year-ago period. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.
PB Fintech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenues up 42.45% at Rs 869.09 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 85.55 crore vs Rs 150.73 crore Ebitda loss
Net loss narrows to Rs 9.34 crore vs Rs 87.62 crore loss
SJVN Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues up 55.93% at Rs 503.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)
Ebitda up 116.71% at Rs 308.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)
Ebitda margin at 61.33% vs 44.13% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)
Net profit up 129.77% at Rs 17.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)
The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 0.29% at Rs 1,138.12 crore
Ebitda down 30.76% at Rs 242.58 crore
Ebitda margin at 21.31% vs 30.69%
Net profit down 67.81% at Rs 71.04 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 23.55 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Xpro India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 12.98% at Rs 124.27 crore
Ebitda up 11.79% at Rs 19.25 crore
Ebitda margin at 15.49% vs 12.06%
Net profit down 75.54% at Rs 4.27 crore
The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.
HEG Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.35% at Rs 616.88 crore
Ebitda down 21.1% at Rs 123.78 crore
Ebitda margin at 20.07% vs 23.31%
Net profit down 21.21% at Rs 89.23 crore
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per share.
Sansera Engineering Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.36% at Rs 616.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 619.70 crore)
Ebitda up 0.7% at Rs 94.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.10 crore)
Ebitda margin at 15.27% vs 16.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.1%)
Net profit down 5.87% at Rs 35.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46.5 crore)
The company will pay a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal 2022-23.
Garware Technical Fibres Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.98% at Rs 370.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 351.70 crore)
Ebitda up 8.63% at Rs 79.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.80 crore)
Ebitda margin at 21.51% vs 20.59% (Bloomberg estimate: 19%)
Net profit up 10.73% at Rs 59.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 49 crore)
The company announced a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.
Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenue up 26.68% at Rs 771.54 crore
Ebitda up 179.75% at Rs 58.72 crore
Ebitda margin at 7.61% vs 3.45%
Net profit up 288.85% at Rs 31.03 crore
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)
Interest income down 11.43% at Rs 1,692.55 crore (YoY)
Net profit down 14.39% at Rs 262.61 crore (YoY)
GNPA ratio at 3.71% vs 4.49% (QoQ)
NNPA ratio at 2.48% vs 2.97% (QoQ)