Bharat Petroleum Q4 Profit Beats Estimates, Revenue In Line—Earnings Wrap

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues up 8% at Rs 1,33,419.56 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,28,782.43 crore)

Ebitda up 85.42% at Rs 11,084.79 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,611.35 crore)

Ebitda margin at 9.38% vs 5.73% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.4%)

Net profit up 168.46% at Rs 6,870.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,242.93 crore)

The company will pay a dividend of Rs 4 per share for the fiscal 2022-23, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Shree Cement Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 16.86% at Rs 5,100.19 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,763.90 crore)

Ebitda down 3.22% at Rs 889.20 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 959.54 crore)

Ebitda margin at 17.43% vs 21.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.1%)

Net profit down 20% at Rs 525.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 438.50 crore)

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 55 per share for the fiscal 2023. The record date for the dividend is June 1 and it will be paid from June 13.

Finolex Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues down 28.44% at Rs 1,141.06 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,321.1 crore)

Ebitda down 17.85% at Rs 217.43 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 177.06 crore)

Ebitda margin at 19.06% vs 16.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%)

Net profit down 66.37% at Rs 166.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)

The company had benefited from exceptional gains to the tune of Rs 376.06 crore in the year-ago period. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share for the fiscal 2023.

PB Fintech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenues up 42.45% at Rs 869.09 crore

Ebitda loss of Rs 85.55 crore vs Rs 150.73 crore Ebitda loss

Net loss narrows to Rs 9.34 crore vs Rs 87.62 crore loss

SJVN Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenues up 55.93% at Rs 503.77 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)

Ebitda up 116.71% at Rs 308.94 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)

Ebitda margin at 61.33% vs 44.13% (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)

Net profit up 129.77% at Rs 17.21 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 137.83 crore)

The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.62 per share for the fiscal 2023.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 0.29% at Rs 1,138.12 crore

Ebitda down 30.76% at Rs 242.58 crore

Ebitda margin at 21.31% vs 30.69%

Net profit down 67.81% at Rs 71.04 crore

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 23.55 per share for the fiscal 2023.

Xpro India Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 12.98% at Rs 124.27 crore

Ebitda up 11.79% at Rs 19.25 crore

Ebitda margin at 15.49% vs 12.06%

Net profit down 75.54% at Rs 4.27 crore

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the fiscal ended March 2023.

HEG Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 8.35% at Rs 616.88 crore

Ebitda down 21.1% at Rs 123.78 crore

Ebitda margin at 20.07% vs 23.31%

Net profit down 21.21% at Rs 89.23 crore

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 42.50 per share.

Sansera Engineering Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7.36% at Rs 616.57 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 619.70 crore)

Ebitda up 0.7% at Rs 94.16 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 106.10 crore)

Ebitda margin at 15.27% vs 16.28% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.1%)

Net profit down 5.87% at Rs 35.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 46.5 crore)

The company will pay a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for the fiscal 2022-23.

Garware Technical Fibres Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 3.98% at Rs 370.49 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 351.70 crore)

Ebitda up 8.63% at Rs 79.70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.80 crore)

Ebitda margin at 21.51% vs 20.59% (Bloomberg estimate: 19%)

Net profit up 10.73% at Rs 59.67 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 49 crore)

The company announced a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.

Thangamayil Jewellery Q4 FY23 (YoY)

Revenue up 26.68% at Rs 771.54 crore

Ebitda up 179.75% at Rs 58.72 crore

Ebitda margin at 7.61% vs 3.45%

Net profit up 288.85% at Rs 31.03 crore

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 FY23 (Consolidated)