Bharat Forge's Strong Defence Orderbook To Ramp Up Revenue Over FY25: Nomura

Bharat Forge Ltd.'s multiple defence orders will result in a sharp ramp-up in its revenue over financial year 2024–25, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

Both export and domestic defence orders are likely to start rolling in as the company has built a sizeable defence vertical with a large order book, the brokerage said in a note on Monday.

Kalyani Rafael—a joint venture of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Bharat Forge and Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd.—has received several defence orders.

The JV won a contract on Monday to supply missile systems for a contract value of Rs 287.5 crore. It is expected to be executed over the next 12 months. On Aug. 21, the company announced that Kalyani Strategic Systems won two new export orders worth Rs 850 crore for the supply of components and armoured vehicle chassis.

Nomura maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,157 per share, implying a 10.3% upside potential over the next 12 months.