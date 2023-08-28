Bharat Forge Shares Hit Record High After Unit Wins Rs 287.5 Crore Defence Order

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. hit a record high on Monday after its unit, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt., won an order from the Ministry of Defence.

Kalyani Rafael won the contract along with its Israeli joint venture partner, Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd. The order entails the supply of missile systems for a contract value of Rs 287.5 crore. It is expected to be executed over the next 12 months.

Kalyani Rafael is a joint venture of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., a subsidiary of Bharat Forge.