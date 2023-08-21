Bharat Forge Shares Hit Lifetime High As Subsidiary Bags Orders Worth Rs 850 Crore

Shares of Bharat Forge were trading 0.91% higher at Rs 979.55 apiece compared to a 0.29% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:37 a.m. The stock rose 1.76% intra-day to hit a record high of Rs 987.80.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index is at 70.37, implying that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Out of the 30 analysts tracking Bharat Forge, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 1.5%.