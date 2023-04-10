Bharat Forge Shares Decline As Kotak Sees Revenue Growth Moderating Over FY2023-2035

Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. fell on Monday as Kotak Institutional Equities sees a moderation in the company's revenue growth over FY2023-2035.

The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'reduce' and cut the target price to Rs 660 from Rs 850. This implies a valuation of 18 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings per share.

Kotak also reduced Bharat Forge's FY25 earnings per share estimates by 9%, led by 3% lower revenue growth and 50–60 basis points lower Ebitda margin assumptions.

"We expect consolidated revenues to rise at a moderate 8–9% CAGR in FY2023–35E," Kotak said in a note. "However, we see limited growth prospects in the company’s core segments."