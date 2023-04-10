Bharat Forge Shares Decline As Kotak Sees Revenue Growth Moderating Over FY2023-2035
The brokerage downgraded Bharat Forge to 'sell' from 'reduce' and cut the target price to Rs 660 from Rs 850.
Shares of Bharat Forge Ltd. fell on Monday as Kotak Institutional Equities sees a moderation in the company's revenue growth over FY2023-2035.
The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'reduce' and cut the target price to Rs 660 from Rs 850. This implies a valuation of 18 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings per share.
Kotak also reduced Bharat Forge's FY25 earnings per share estimates by 9%, led by 3% lower revenue growth and 50–60 basis points lower Ebitda margin assumptions.
"We expect consolidated revenues to rise at a moderate 8–9% CAGR in FY2023–35E," Kotak said in a note. "However, we see limited growth prospects in the company’s core segments."
Although the company has been picking up market share in the passenger vehicle export forging business, the brokerage expects the rising trend of shifts towards electric vehicles, as well as an expected decline in oil demand, to slow down growth prospects over the medium term.
The majority of expected growth is set to be derived from newer segments such as defense, casting, light-weighting and aerospace, according to the brokerage.
Shares of the company declined 0.96% to Rs 755.1 apiece as of 12:16 p.m., compared to 0.43% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much 2.47% intraday.
Of the 31 analysts tracking the stock, 20 maintain a 'buy', six recomend a 'hold', while five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 24.2%.
Demand Headwinds
A decline in the order inflow of U.S. Class 8 trucks over the past few months, softening of freight rates, worsening value of used trucks, and rising inventory levels will weigh on demand in the second half of FY23, according to Kotak.
Auto demand growth could moderate owing to easing pent-up demand, an increase in prices, and elevated interest rates, the brokerage said. Apart from this, unusual rains and the possibility of an El Nino weather condition could weigh the demand, it said.
Kotak remained positive on the medium-term growth prospects of the defence business. This is despite the possibility of a delay in revenue ramp-up in the near term, as the company is yet to receive an order for the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System from the Indian government.