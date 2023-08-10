Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review: Most Brokerages Raise Earnings Estimates, Target Price

Most brokerages have raised Bharat Forge Ltd.'s earnings estimates and target price after its first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.

"The core business is well placed, and the company is well positioned to capture growth in new segments like defence, electric vehicles, and aerospace," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

However, a few brokerages have expressed concern about the firm's high valuation and cyclical headwinds in exports.

The forging company's net profit rose 149.98% year-on-year to Rs 297.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 255.7 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

While revenue and Ebitda were also up, margins missed the estimate by 455 basis points

Shares of the company fell 1.12% to Rs 952.90 apiece, compared to a 0.14% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:12 a.m.

Of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy', three suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 3.3%.