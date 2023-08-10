Bharat Forge Q1 Results Review: Most Brokerages Raise Earnings Estimates, Target Price
The forging company's net profit rose 149.98% year-on-year to Rs 297.6 crore in the quarter ended June.
Most brokerages have raised Bharat Forge Ltd.'s earnings estimates and target price after its first-quarter profit more than doubled, beating analysts' estimates.
"The core business is well placed, and the company is well positioned to capture growth in new segments like defence, electric vehicles, and aerospace," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
However, a few brokerages have expressed concern about the firm's high valuation and cyclical headwinds in exports.
The forging company's net profit rose 149.98% year-on-year to Rs 297.6 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 255.7 crore consensus forecast of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
While revenue and Ebitda were also up, margins missed the estimate by 455 basis points
Shares of the company fell 1.12% to Rs 952.90 apiece, compared to a 0.14% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 10:12 a.m.
Of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy', three suggest a 'hold', and six recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The average of 12-month price target given by analysts implies an upside of 3.3%.
Bharat Forge Ltd. Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 35.97% at Rs 3877.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2530.9 crore).
Ebitda up 39.16% at Rs 595.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 504.4 crore).
Margins at 15.35% versus 15% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.90%).
Net profit up 149.98% at Rs 297.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255.7 crore).
Here's What Brokerages Have To Say
Morgan Stanley
Maintains "overweight" with a price target of Rs 1028.
Standalone revenue was 8%, ahead of estimates.
The core business is well placed, and the company is well positioned to capture growth in new segments like defence, electric vehicles, and aerospace.
Subsidiary losses were reduced quarter-on-quarter due to a turnaround in international subsidiaries and strong growth in defence.
The brokerage expects that the expansion of non-auto will make business less cyclical and open new growth segments.
The stock trades at 30 times F25e earnings versus 26 times for auto component peers.
Higher visibility on new business wins to support higher multiples, as against auto component peers.
Jefferies
maintains an "underperform" rating and revises the target price upward to Rs 750 from Rs 630.
Raises FY24–25 EPS estimates by 4%.
Consolidated Ebitda grew 41% YoY, 21% above estimates, led by better performance in subsidiaries.
Consolidated net debt is up 3% QoQ.
Estimates the defense segment to form 11% of revenues in FY24.
The company expects double digit growth in the aerospace segment in FY24/25.
Notes concerns over cyclical headwinds in exports and rich valuations.
The brokerage believes that the truck component export business is at risk of slowing down, against the backdrop of YS macro concerns.
The stock is trading at an 18x/16x FY24/25 EV/Ebitda multiple estimate.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
maintains a "buy" rating and revises the target price upward to Rs 1135.
Raises FY24/25 EPS estimates by -4% and 4%; factoring in a slower than expected ramp-up in U.S. facilities and the execution of defence orders in coming quarters.
Q1 standalone performance beat estimates, led by higher-than-expected volumes.
Ebitda margins declined 20 basis points YoY to 26%, as the impact of higher raw materials was offset by operating leverage.
Defense business is expected to account for 10% of revenue mix in FY24, driven by order backlog execution.
Introduction of new emission norms and the renewal of new fleets to further generate additional prospects for growth in auto.
U.S. facility to see turnaround from Q4 FY24.