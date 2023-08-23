Bharat Forge On Track To Clock Exponential Growth On Defence Exports, Says Nomura

Bharat Forge Ltd. is set to clock "exponential growth" in defence exports backed by consistent order wins from multiple countries, according to Nomura.

The company on Monday announced that its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd., won two new export orders worth Rs 850 crore for the supply of components and armoured vehicle chassis.

Order wins from multiple geographies and for different products indicates that Bharat Forge is on a growth path in defence exports, the brokerage said, while retaining a “buy” rating with a target price of Rs 1,157, implying a potential upside of 18% over the next 12 months.

Nomura estimates that by fiscal 2026, Bharat Forge will record nearly Rs 2,000 crore in incremental revenue per annum. And it sees over 20% Ebitda margin for defence, as the company owns all its defence-related intellectual property.

With order wins and a large order book, the forging company’s defence segment is likely to ramp up in fiscal 2025, Nomura said.

It cited adverse U.S. regulations on import tax and dollar devaluation is a downside risk that impact the company's earnings. Exports to the U.S. contributed 40% of Bharat Forge's standalone revenue in the first half of fiscal 2020.