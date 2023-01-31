Bharat Electronics Shares Surge After Large Trade

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. surged after large trades.

At least 22.7 lakh equity shares traded hands in at least one bunched trade, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company rose 6.86% as of 1:20 p.m., compared with a flat Nifty 50. The total traded quantity is 5.1 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index is 41.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the stock, 28 analysts suggested 'buy', two analysts maintained 'hold' and two recommended 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 29.4%.