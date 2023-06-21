Bharat Electronics Meets 30% Of FY24 Target After Winning Rs 5,900 Crore Order
BEL received Rs 3,914 crore order for the improved AWS from BDL and other defence technolgy orders worth Rs 1,984 crore
Bharat Electronics Ltd. has met 30% of its order-inflow guidance for fiscal 2024 after bagging orders worth Rs 5,900 crore from Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
The government-owned defence electronics manufacturer received an order worth Rs 3,914 crore from Bharat Dynamics Ltd. for the improved Akash Weapon System with upgrades and other orders worth Rs 1,984 crore for multiple defence technologies. The new orders account for 30% of the management guidance for order inflows of Rs 20,000 crore in fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Bharat Dynamics signed a Rs 8,160 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence in March for supplying the improved AWS for the third and fourth regiments of the Army Air Defence, according to a government notification.
The AWS is an all-weather air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable areas against threats that come from low, medium, and high altitudes. The improvements in the AWS include high altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with radio frequency seekers, and a reduced footprint.
Other orders worth Rs 1,984 crore would include orders for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules, and upgradation of the SDP and display of Rohini radar.
Prabhudas Lilladher
Continues to maintain a 'buy' rating on BEL with a target price of Rs 125, implying a 0.1% downside.
The brokerage said the company would be able to meet the management guidance of securing new orders worth Rs 20,000 crore in fiscal 2024, driven by its strong order pipeline with equipment for shipbuilding, electronic warfare systems, and fuse requirements by the army.
Positive for BEL's long-term growth given
Strong order pipeline and backlog
Diversification in newer business verticals like medical equipment, hydrogen fuel cell and EV batteries.
Focus on export markets, including Egypt and Malaysia.
Government's focus on product indigenisation and being self-reliant in the defence sector.
Stock Performance
Shares of Bharat Electronics rose 0.7% to Rs 125.85 apiece, compared to a 0.2% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 9.42 am. The stock rallied 63.65% in the past 52 weeks and 25.3% so far in 2023, compared to 3.5% and 20.5% gains, respectively, in the Nifty during the same period.
Out of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy', two recommend a 'hold', and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 2.7%.