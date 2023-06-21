Bharat Electronics Meets 30% Of FY24 Target After Winning Rs 5,900 Crore Order

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has met 30% of its order-inflow guidance for fiscal 2024 after bagging orders worth Rs 5,900 crore from Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

The government-owned defence electronics manufacturer received an order worth Rs 3,914 crore from Bharat Dynamics Ltd. for the improved Akash Weapon System with upgrades and other orders worth Rs 1,984 crore for multiple defence technologies. The new orders account for 30% of the management guidance for order inflows of Rs 20,000 crore in fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Bharat Dynamics signed a Rs 8,160 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence in March for supplying the improved AWS for the third and fourth regiments of the Army Air Defence, according to a government notification.

The AWS is an all-weather air-defence weapon system intended for defending vulnerable areas against threats that come from low, medium, and high altitudes. The improvements in the AWS include high altitude operation, simultaneous engagement of multiple threats over 360 degrees, missiles fitted with radio frequency seekers, and a reduced footprint.

Other orders worth Rs 1,984 crore would include orders for Shakti EW & Sanket MK III (Naval Systems), GBMES & GBVU Com Jammer systems, MKBT systems, IFF-MKXII Crypto Modules, and upgradation of the SDP and display of Rohini radar.