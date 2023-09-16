Beyond The AI Euphoria Is A Worrying Stock Signal On U.S. Growth

All this recalls the small-cap underperformance of 2021 but runs counter to what many analysts might have expected: Historically, these stocks have led during periods of recoveries and sold off in times of stress. Investors look to them for cues on the health of the economy given that they generate most of their sales within the US. This time, even as confidence among forecasters has grown that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing, the view is far from unanimous in the market’s underbelly.