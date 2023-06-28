Best Agrolife Aims For 25% Revenue Growth For Next Five Years, Says CFO

Best Agrolife, with a network of more than 5,000 distributors, has grown organically as well as through acquisitions, he said. The company has no plans for further acquisitions in the near future, he said.

The company offers a wide range of products, such as insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators, and public health products.

The company is building capacity in terms of formulation as well as backward integration in technical product development capacity. It is going big on business-to-consumer, Kharbanda said.

Best Agrolife, with a capex of Rs 200 crore, will largely go into brownfield expansion, backward integration, and market footprint expansion, the CFO said. Funding would be done through both equity and debt, he said.