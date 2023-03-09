Bessemer India Capital Exits Home First Finance, Sells 7.75% Stake For Rs 467 Crore

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange, Bessemer India Capital Holdings II sold a total of 68,11,313 shares, amounting to 7.75% stake in the company.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 686.07 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 467.30 crore. As of December quarter, Bessemer had owned 7.75% stake in the company, shareholding data with the bourse showed.