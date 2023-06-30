Bengal & Assam Co. Shares Gain 7% After Board Approves Restructuring Plan

BQPrimeMarketsBengal & Assam Co. Shares Gain 7% After Board Approves Restructuring Plan
The restructuring entails dairy business of Umang Diaries being demerged into Panchmahal Properties and the rest with the company

30 Jun 2023, 11:09 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>After the demerger of its dairy business, the remainder of Umang Dairy will be merged with&nbsp;Bengal &amp; Assam. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Shares of Bengal & Assam Co. advanced on Friday after its board approved the scheme of restructuring of Umang Dairies Ltd. and Panchmahal Properties Ltd.

The restructuring will entail the dairy business of Umang Diaries being demerged into Panchmahal Properties. The remainder of Umang Dairies will be merged with Bengal & Assam Ltd., the latter said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the company surged 7.64% intraday, before trading 3.42% higher at Rs 4,995 apiece as of 10:17 a.m., compared to a 0.70% advance in the BSE Sensex.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 19 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 79, indicating that it may be overbought.

