BEML Expects Order Book To Nearly Double This Fiscal

The current order book of the company stands at around Rs 12,800 crore, after the Bangalore Metro Rail Corp. contract, said Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director at BEML.

Of this order book, approximately Rs 3,500 crore worth of orders are executable in FY24 and the company expects additional orders worth Rs 1,000 crore from the mining and construction segment that are to be executed in FY24 as well, he told BQ Prime's Hiral Dadia in an interview.

BEML started this year with Rs 9,000 crore of orders, and expects to end this year with an order book of around Rs 17,000 crore, he said.

"We hope to end the current financial year with a landmark increase in defence and aerospace sales revenue, which we expect to be at least more than 70%, as compared to last year," Roy said.

The company aims growth at 25% CAGR year-on-year, riding mainly on the defence aerospace, and rail and metro segments, he said.