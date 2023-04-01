Bearish Sentiment on Stocks Is Best Thing Rally Has Going for It

But when everyone’s leaning one way, big swings are apt to break out in the other, as the consensus is strained and people give in. Small gains can snowball when the worry is missing out on the next big rally. Lately the concern has been warranted. The S&P 500 just finished the first three months of the year up 7%, rounding out back-to-back quarterly gains. That hasn’t happened during any bear market in the past four decades.