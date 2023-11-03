Bayer Cropscience Q2 Results: Profit Rises 37%; Beats Estimates

“In a difficult environment of delayed, deficient and erratic monsoons as well as elevated COGS, we delivered strong growth of 11% in revenue from operations in Q2 of FY2023-24, said Simon Wiebusch, Vice Chairman & Managing Director and CEO, BCSL

"Strong volume growth in Roundup™ on the back of good availability and market demand mitigated significantly lower prices. DeKalb™ corn seed sales, driven by favorable acreages and commodity prices, along with strong product liquidation of our crop protection portfolio remain our key growth drivers with Laudis, Nativo and Council activ performing especially well.” he added