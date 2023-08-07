Bayer Cropscience Q1 Results: Profit Rises Over 8%, Beats Estimates
Bayer Cropscience's revenue rose 4.3% to Rs 1,739.6 crore, while margin was at 24.40% vs 23.69%.
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 8.6% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
The agrochemical firm's profit increased to Rs 328.5 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares with the Rs 301.8-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Bayer Cropscience Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 1,739.6 crore vs Rs 1,667.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,699 crore).
Ebitda up 7.5% at Rs 424.6 crore vs Rs 395.1 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 401.4 crore).
Margin at 24.40% vs 23.69%.
Net profit up 8.6% at Rs 328.5 crore vs Rs 302.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 301.8 crore).
Shares of Bayer Cropscience closed 0.24% higher at Rs 4,581 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.41% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.