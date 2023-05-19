Bata India Shares Rise On Q4 Beat

Shares of Bata India Ltd. rose the most in 10 months on Friday before paring some of the gains after the company's net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 beat estimates.

The company's net profit rose 4.22% over a year earlier to Rs 65.6 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. The average of analyst estimates tracked by Bloomberg pegged the profit at Rs 52.46 crore.