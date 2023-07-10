Banks to Brighten India Company Earnings Amid IT Uncertainties

Top four private sector lenders in the Nifty 50 index — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank — may see quarterly profits grow between 18% and 38%. Their net interest margins are projected to stay above or around the 4% mark, among the highest in Asia. State Bank of India, the country’s top lender by assets, will see quarterly profit more than double, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.