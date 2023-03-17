Bank Turmoil Helps Spur $500 Billion Advance In Big Tech Stocks

The idea that big tech is safer has fueled the investor rotation, especially as turmoil in the financial sector — sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — underlines the perception of risk elsewhere in the economy. The KBW Bank Index, which tracks 22 of the largest US lenders, sank 14% this week, adding to last week’s plunge that was its worst since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 Index has gained roughly 2.2% over that two-week stretch.