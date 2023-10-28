Bank Stocks Sink Past SVB Crisis Lows as Rates Upend Business

The latest leg down for banks comes at a perilous time for the broader market, where the tech stalwarts that carried indexes to massive first-half gains have also started to wobble. Alphabet Inc. just suffered its worst day since 2020, while Tesla Inc. lost about 9% after lukewarm earnings on Oct. 19. The S&P 500 shed more than 10% since its July high, while the Nasdaq 100 is off almost 11% from its summer peak.