Bank of Maharashtra Shares Gain As Board Launches QIP At Rs 29.98 Per Share

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra Ltd. rose on Friday after it announced the launch of qualified institutional placements to raise funds starting June 1.

The bank's board has approved plans to raise unspecified funds through a QIP of shares with a floor price of Rs 29.98 apiece, the company said in an exchange filing. This is a discount of 4.33% from Thursday's close of Rs 31.34 on the BSE. The board of directors will reconvene on June 6 to determine the issue price for the allotment to qualified institutional buyers.