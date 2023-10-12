Bank Of Maharashtra Hikes Lending Rate By 10 Bps

The revised MCLR has come into effect from October 11, 2023.

At the same time, the Pune-based bank has increased its fixed deposit rates by up to 125 basis points, or 1.25 per cent, with effect from Thursday.

The rate increase applies to fixed deposits and special schemes as per the period maintained by the bank, the lender said in a statement.

The hike in deposit rates will encourage individuals and businesses to save more as there is a sharp increase of 125 bps in deposit rates for the tenure of 46-90 days, it said.