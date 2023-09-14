Bank Of India Shares Hit Four-Year High After Tier II Bond Oversubscribed 3.77 Times

Shares of Bank of India was trading 3.09% higher at Rs 106.75 apiece, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11.02 a.m. The stock rose as much as 4.10% intraday to Rs 107.8 apiece, the highest since April 2, 2019.

The stock has risen 21.19% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 4.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Two out of the three analysts tracking Bank of India maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 2.2%.