Bank Of India Shares Gain On Credit Suisse Upgrade

Shares of Bank of India gained after Credit Suisse upgraded the bank to 'outperform' on improving profitability and a strong capital position.

The Bank of India has seen an improvement in profitability, with the return on assets up 17%, aided by a pickup in loan growth, healthy growth across segments, and strong net interest margins, the research house said in a Dec. 7 note.

"While NIMs have seen a strong 50 basis point improvement in the second quarter, with benefit from the 50bps repo repo rate hike in September 2022, 90% share of floating rate loans, and 70% loan-to-deposit ratio—with investment yields 150bp lower than loans—we expect NIMs to move up further in the third quarter," Credit Suisse said.