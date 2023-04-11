Bank of Baroda Reports Business Growth In January-March; Shares Rise
Total business grew 16.8% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21.7 lakh crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
The shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd. were trading higher on Tuesday after the lender posted double-digit growth in total business for the quarter ended March.
Total business grew 16.8% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21.7 lakh crore, according to a stock exchange filing.
Domestic retail advances jumped 26.9% from the same quarter last year to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in January-March. It clocked a 6.8% growth when compared to the previous quarter.
Domestic current account and savings account deposits climbed 7.9% from last year to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.
It increased by 5.9% from the third quarter ended in December.
Bank of Baroda: Business Updates for March (YoY)
Total business grew 16.8% to Rs 21.77 lakh crore.
Domestic retail advances rose 26.9% to Rs 1.78 lakh crore.
Global gross advances rose 19% to Rs 9.74 lakh crore.
Total deposits climbed 15.1% to Rs 12.04 lakh crore.
Domestic CASA deposits increased 7.9% to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.
The bank will raise lending rates for overnight and one-year loans by 5 basis points, with effect from April 12.
The stock was trading 3.16% higher at Rs 171.45 apiece, compared to a 0.58% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m.
Total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.9 times the 30-day average, and the relative strength index was 59.
Of the 38 analysts tracking the stock, 34 maintained 'buy' and four analysts recommended a hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month price target set by analysts implies a potential upside of 20%.