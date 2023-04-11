Bank of Baroda Reports Business Growth In January-March; Shares Rise

The shares of Bank of Baroda Ltd. were trading higher on Tuesday after the lender posted double-digit growth in total business for the quarter ended March.

Total business grew 16.8% year-on-year and 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 21.7 lakh crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

Domestic retail advances jumped 26.9% from the same quarter last year to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in January-March. It clocked a 6.8% growth when compared to the previous quarter.

Domestic current account and savings account deposits climbed 7.9% from last year to Rs 4.42 lakh crore.

It increased by 5.9% from the third quarter ended in December.