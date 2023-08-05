Bank Of Baroda, Apollo Tubes, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bank of Baroda will be reporting its results for the quarter-ended June on Saturday.

The public sector bank is likely to post a standalone net profit of Rs 4,294.3 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. The company's revenue is expected to be Rs 4,554.2 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 196.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 1,308.8 crore and a net profit of Rs 275.1 crore, according to estimates.

Ethos Ltd., Punjab and Sind Bank, Capri Global Capital Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Kingfa Science and Technology (India) Ltd. and Manorama Industries Ltd. will also report their Q1 results.