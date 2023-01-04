BofA’s Stock Indicator Is the Closest It’s Been to ‘Buy’ Since 2017

If sentiment is prone for an eventual turnaround, it didn’t show on Tuesday. After declining 19% in 2022, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.4% on the first trading day of 2023 as investors continued to assess the outlook on growth stocks. Tesla Inc. dropped the most since 2020 after fourth-quarter deliveries missed estimates, despite the electric-carmaker offering incentives in important markets. And Apple Inc. shares also slipped pushing the iPhone maker’s market value below $2 trillion.