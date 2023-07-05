Bandhan Bank Shares Slide As Q1 Recoveries Fall, CFO Resigns

Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s shares fell Wednesday as the lender's loan growth moderated and recoveries fell sequentially in the quarter ended June and its chief financial officer quit.

Total advances rose 6.7% year-on-year but fell 5.5% over the previous quarter to Rs 1.03 lakh crore in the quarter ended June, according to its update. Chief Financial Officer Sunil Samdani also quit and will leave on Sept. 30 to "explore professional opportunities outside the bank". The bank is searching for a replacement.