Bandhan Bank Shares Fall As Most Analysts Maintain 'Sell' After Q1 Profit Drop

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd. fell on Monday after most analysts maintained 'sell' on the stock following a decline in the private lender's first-quarter profit.

Brokerages cited a deterioration in the bank's asset quality and weak growth in both microfinance and current account savings accounts, according to analysts.

The bank's net profit declined 0.77% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 721.05 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. The total operating profit fell 12.97% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,563 crore.