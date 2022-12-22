Bandhan Bank Shares Fall After It Gets Low Bid For Written-Off Loan Portfolio

Shares of Bandhan Bank Ltd. declined on Thursday after it received a bid of Rs 801 crore for its written-off loan portfolio of over Rs 8,000 crore.

The lender has received a binding bid from an asset reconstruction company worth Rs 801 crore on a security receipt consideration basis for the written-off portfolio with an outstanding of Rs 8,897 crore, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company fell 8.08%, the most since Oct. 31. At 12:21 p.m., the stock was down 4.79% to Rs 231.5 per share. The total traded volume is 2.2 times the 30-day average.

Out of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, six suggest 'hold,' and one recommends 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 35.5%.