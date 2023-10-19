Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review: Analysts Slash Earnings Estimates
The lender's Q2 net profit rose 245% year-on-year to Rs 721 crore, beating Bloomberg estimate of Rs 209 crore.
Most analysts cut Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s earnings estimate for the next two years citing slower growth and higher operational expenses, even as the lender's net profit more than tripled in the second-quarter.
The lender's net profit rose 245% year-on-year to Rs 721 crore in the quarter ended September. This compares with Rs 209 crore in the same quarter last year.
The lender's net interest income was up 11% year-on-year at Rs 2,443 crore.
Gross NPA was up 56 basis points to 7.32%, compared to 6.76% in Q1 FY24. While Net NPA also rose 14 basis points to 2.32%, as against 2.18% in the last quarter.
Here’s what analysts make of the Bank’s Q2 results:
Jefferies
Profit rise was mainly due to lower base and slightly missed forecast, due to higher credit cost.
Accretion to non-performing loans was higher and will keep credit costs elevated.
Potential receipt of Rs 1,500 crore in loan guarantees can be positive for H2 FY24.
Expects an uptick in disbursement of seasonal MFI loans, and housing loans, as the new system implementation is done.
New loan growth forecasts of 13% in FY24 and 15% CAGR over FY24-26 are lower than original estimates.
Smoother transition will be key to watch, in the backdrop of recent exits in senior management.
Operational expense rise by 25% YoY has scope for moderation in the future.
Receipt of Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units worth Rs 1100-1200 crore got delayed as bank needed to comply with audit of the claim. These could be a one-time boost for the bank and help to lift provision coverage ratio.
Retains 'buy' rating based on reasonable valuations, with a target price of Rs 280 implying a 17% upside.
Emkay Research
Bank reported in-line profit after tax at Rs 720 crore, mainly due to lower provisions,
Slippages were elevated by 57 basis points, due to flood related impact and higher stress-flow in Assam.
AUM growth of 13%/4% YoY/QoQ remains below peers due to continued weakness in the housing and microfinance institution segment
NIM has been stable for past two quarters, but declined by 10 bps to 7.2%, due to rising cost of funds.
Cut earnings for FY24-26E by 2-7%, factoring in slower growth and higher operational expense.
Expects improvement in return on assets to 2-2.5% and in return on equity to 16-20% over FY24-26E.
Retains 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 290, implying a 21.7% return.
Nirmal Bang Financial Services Pvt.
Q2 earnings were below estimates by 8.6%.
Asset quality deteriorated due to higher slippages of Rs 1,000 crore from Emerging Entrepreneurs Business book.
Expects elevated operational expense ratio over the near to medium term, due to physical expansion and lower revenue growth in H1 FY24.
Cut earnings estimates for FY24 and FY25 by 11.6% and 14.5%, respectively.
Anticipates normalisation in credit costs, which will expand return ratios.
Maintains 'accumulate' rating with a target price of Rs 240, implying 1% upside potential.