Bandhan Bank Q2 Results Review: Analysts Slash Earnings Estimates

Most analysts cut Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s earnings estimate for the next two years citing slower growth and higher operational expenses, even as the lender's net profit more than tripled in the second-quarter.

The lender's net profit rose 245% year-on-year to Rs 721 crore in the quarter ended September. This compares with Rs 209 crore in the same quarter last year.

The lender's net interest income was up 11% year-on-year at Rs 2,443 crore.

Gross NPA was up 56 basis points to 7.32%, compared to 6.76% in Q1 FY24. While Net NPA also rose 14 basis points to 2.32%, as against 2.18% in the last quarter.