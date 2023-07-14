Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Profit Falls 18.6%, NPAs Rise

Bandhan Bank Ltd.'s net profit declined 18.6% year-on-year in the April-June quarter due to lower core income and higher operating expenses.

The lender's profit for the first quarter stood at Rs 721 crore, in comparison with Rs 886 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Sequentially, the profit fell 10.7%.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 703.9 crore for the quarter.

Net interest income fell 0.93% from a year ago to Rs 2,490 crore. Other income declined 38% to Rs 385 crore from Rs 629 crore.

The asset quality position of the lender weakened, with gross non-performing asset ratio rising to 6.76% from 4.87% in the previous quarter. Net NPA ratio rose 101 basis points sequentially to 2.18%. Provisions fell 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 602 crore.

Sunil Samdani, chief financial officer at Bandhan Bank had resigned from his position recently. In an exchange filing on July 4, the lender mentioned that it was identifying a suitable candidate for the role.