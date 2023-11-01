Balu Forge Shares Surge Over 18% After Profit Jumps Four-Fold In Q2

Shares of Balu Forge Industries Ltd. hit a two-year high after its profit jumped nearly fourfold in the second quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 385.41% year-on-year to Rs 23.3 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. Revenue rose 129.70% to Rs 139.2 crore during the period.

The company expects its revenue to grow conservatively by 25% in FY24 over FY23, led by growth opportunities in various industries like defence, railways, and others, it said in the filing.

"In this quarter, we achieved our highest-ever revenue. This growth can be attributed to our expanded product portfolio, including the introduction of heavy-duty crankshafts, as well as increased demand for our products across a wide range of industries, such as automotive, locomotives, defence, oil and gas, railway, marine, prototypes, and more," said the company's management in its press release.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of finished and semi-finished crankshafts and forged components and has a clientele comprising of 25+ OEM’s.

Balu Forge Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)