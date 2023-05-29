Balkrishna Shares Tumble Nearly 9% On Q4 Profit Miss; Nomura Stays 'Neutral'

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. tumbled nearly 9%, the most in 15 weeks, on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit declined and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 31% year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to exchange filings. It missed analysts' estimates of Rs 307 crore.

Nomura maintains a price target of Rs 2,015 apiece with a 'neutral' rating based on a 14-times EV/Ebitda target for FY25F. The brokerage also factors in 5% year-on-year volume growth for the company over the next two years.