Balkrishna Shares Tumble Nearly 9% On Q4 Profit Miss; Nomura Stays 'Neutral'

BQPrimeMarketsBalkrishna Shares Tumble Nearly 9% On Q4 Profit Miss; Nomura Stays 'Neutral'
The company's fourth-quarter net profit declined 31% year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 307 crore.

29 May 2023, 12:20 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Industrial tyres manufactured by Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Industrial tyres manufactured by Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. tumbled nearly 9%, the most in 15 weeks, on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit declined and missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit declined 31% year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to exchange filings. It missed analysts' estimates of Rs 307 crore.

Nomura maintains a price target of Rs 2,015 apiece with a 'neutral' rating based on a 14-times EV/Ebitda target for FY25F. The brokerage also factors in 5% year-on-year volume growth for the company over the next two years.

Balkrishna Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue was down 2% to Rs 2,317 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,240.5 crore.)

  • Ebitda down 5% at Rs 479.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 492 crore.)

  • Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 21.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22%).

  • Net profit is down 31% at Rs 259.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 307 crore.)

  • The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Nomura On Balkrishna Industries

  • Maintains a 'neutral' rating, with a price target of Rs 2,015 per share.

  • Expect 5% YoY volume growth over FY24 and FY25.

  • Brokerage expects earnings per share at Rs 90 for FY25F, aided by Ebitda per tonne of Rs 84,000 each.

  • Stock trading at 16.8 times its FY25F EV/Ebitda factors in a recovery.

  • The management expects inventory-led issues to be resolved by June or July and expects the European region's demand to normalise later in the year.

  • Favourable raw material costs, better hedge rates, and normalisation of freight costs are various levers for margin expansion, as per the management.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries tumbled 8.95% intraday before paring losses and trading at a 5.91% low as of 11:14 a.m. This compares with a 0.72% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock fell the most since Feb. 13, 2023.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 58.14.

Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11%.

