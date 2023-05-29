Balkrishna Shares Tumble Nearly 9% On Q4 Profit Miss; Nomura Stays 'Neutral'
The company's fourth-quarter net profit declined 31% year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore, missing analysts' estimates of Rs 307 crore.
Shares of Balkrishna Industries Ltd. tumbled nearly 9%, the most in 15 weeks, on Monday after its fourth-quarter profit declined and missed analysts' estimates.
The company's net profit declined 31% year-on-year to Rs 259.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to exchange filings. It missed analysts' estimates of Rs 307 crore.
Nomura maintains a price target of Rs 2,015 apiece with a 'neutral' rating based on a 14-times EV/Ebitda target for FY25F. The brokerage also factors in 5% year-on-year volume growth for the company over the next two years.
Balkrishna Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue was down 2% to Rs 2,317 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,240.5 crore.)
Ebitda down 5% at Rs 479.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 492 crore.)
Ebitda margin at 20.7% versus 21.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 22%).
Net profit is down 31% at Rs 259.8 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 307 crore.)
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.
Nomura On Balkrishna Industries
Maintains a 'neutral' rating, with a price target of Rs 2,015 per share.
Expect 5% YoY volume growth over FY24 and FY25.
Brokerage expects earnings per share at Rs 90 for FY25F, aided by Ebitda per tonne of Rs 84,000 each.
Stock trading at 16.8 times its FY25F EV/Ebitda factors in a recovery.
The management expects inventory-led issues to be resolved by June or July and expects the European region's demand to normalise later in the year.
Favourable raw material costs, better hedge rates, and normalisation of freight costs are various levers for margin expansion, as per the management.
Shares of Balkrishna Industries tumbled 8.95% intraday before paring losses and trading at a 5.91% low as of 11:14 a.m. This compares with a 0.72% advance in the Nifty 50. The stock fell the most since Feb. 13, 2023.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 12.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 58.14.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest a 'sell' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 11%.