Balaji Amines Shares Tumble 18.5% As Q4 Profit Declines

The company cited global headwinds in pharma API and agro industries for its weak quarterly numbers.

Margins narrowed primarily on account of contraction in the pharma, API, and agro sectors, said D Ram Reddy, managing director at Balaji Amines. "We anticipate a return to growth and margin levels similar to those achieved before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in due course, which we think is sustainable."

The company is confident that the products it manufactures have significant demand within India and can effectively substitute imported alternatives, he said.

Revenues from the newly commenced plants, such as those of di-methyl carbonate, propylene glycol, and ethylamines, will start contributing to the company's top line in the coming quarters, which in turn can improve the margin profile of the company in Q1 FY24, Reddy said.

Five of the company's independent directors also resigned from their posts.

Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali, Amarender Reddy Minupuri, Vimala Behram Madon, Naveena Thammishetty Chandra, and Kashinath Revappa Dhole resigned with effect from closing hours on May 20, citing personal reasons.

Vimala Behram Madon resigned after attaining the age of 75. Meanwhile, Hemanth Reddy Gaddam resigned from the post of whole-time director and chief financial officer to focus on the subsidiary company, Balaji Speciality Chemicals Ltd., as its whole-time director.

The Security and Exchange Board of India does not allow for more than two consecutive five-year terms for independent directors, and they would not be considered independent if they ended up having a tenure of more than 10 years, said Satyanarayana Murthy Chavali, outgoing independent director, told CNBC TV18.

Fundamentally, there are no issues with the business and the growth trajectory is intact, he said.

Shares of Balaji Amines opened 18.5% lower on Monday but recovered some of the losses to trade 9.78% lower at 10:37 a.m. compared to a 0.45% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

All five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month price targets implies an upside of 84.2%.