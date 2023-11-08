Balaji Amines Q2 Results: Profit Tumbles 69%, Misses Estimates
Balaji Amines' revenue was down 39.4% at Rs 380.5 crore as against Rs 627.6 crore over the same period last year.
Balaji Amines Ltd. second quarter consolidated profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The amine derivatives manufacturer's profit declined 69% year-on-year to Rs 36.4 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This compares with a Rs 44.1 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Balaji Amines Q2 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 39.4% at Rs 380.5 crore vs Rs 627.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 431.2 crore).
Ebitda down 69% at Rs 53.8 crore vs Rs 173.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 70.2 crore).
Margin at 14.12% vs 27.58% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.30%).
Net profit down 69.3% at Rs 36.4 crore vs Rs 118.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.1 crore).
Shares of the company closed 0.78% lower at Rs 2,059.65 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.19% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 on Wednesday.