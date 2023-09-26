Bajaj Finance's Capital Boost Will Improve Outlook On Profit, Assets: HSBC

Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise capital will help improve its book value and growth outlook on profit and assets under management, according to HSBC Global Research.

The company's board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 5 to consider raising equity capital.

HSBC estimates a capital infusion of approximately 12–15% of Q1 FY24 net worth, ranging between Rs 7,000 and Rs 8,000 crore. This implies a dilution of c.1.6–1.7% in the number of shares, the brokerage said.

“Given a 10% upgrade in book value per share, the additional upgrade in target multiples is for the higher growth outlook in AUM and profits. Our profit after tax CAGR estimate now stands at 30%, versus 25% earlier," the brokerage said in a Sept. 25 note. They have also raised the AUM growth estimate from 28% to 32% CAGR over FY23–26e.

HSBC anticipates higher net interest margins and disbursement-led fees, which will lead to higher operating expenses.

The brokerage raised the stock's target by 15% to Rs 9,500, compared to Rs 8,420 earlier, implying an upside of 21.5%