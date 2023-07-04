Bajaj Finance Shares Surge Over 7% After New Loan Growth Jumps In Q1

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. surged over 7% on Tuesday after its loan book grew 34% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The non-banking financial company's new loans stood at 99.4 lakh for the quarter, according to an exchange filing. Its deposit book saw a 46% jump to Rs 50,000 crore, compared to the previous year.

Assets under management grew by 32% year-on-year to Rs 27,000 crore, and customer franchise grew to 7.3 crores as of June 30, registering the highest ever quarterly increase at 6%.