Bajaj Finance Shares Fall As Lower AUM Growth In Q3 Drags Analysts' Sentiments

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. fell the most in 21 months after its quarterly report showed that the growth of assets under management, or AUM, had slowed down. This raised concerns among analysts tracking the company.

"Softer loan growth can weigh on the stock in the near term," Jefferies said in its investor note, after highlighting the moderation in the growth of the company's AUM.

Bajaj Finance, in a stock exchange filing yesterday, said its AUM grew by 27% to approximately Rs 230,850 crore as of Dec. 31, 2022, compared to Rs 181,250 crore a year earlier.

However, when compared to the second quarter, the growth shows a "tad moderation" from the 31% year-on-year and 7% sequential growth recorded in the September quarter, according to Jefferies.

The growth in AUM last quarter was "below expectations" despite healthy new customer additions, said Motilal Oswal.