Bajaj Finance Shares At Record High After Board Approves Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after its board approved raising Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of preferential issues and qualified institutional placements.

In a meeting on Thursday, the board of directors approved the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via preferential issue of warrants, according to an exchange filing.

The non-banking financial company will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extraordinary general meeting, subject to applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it said.