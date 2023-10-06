BQPrimeMarketsBajaj Finance Shares At Record High After Board Approves Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Finance Shares At Record High After Board Approves Rs 10,000-Crore Fundraise

It will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extraordinary general meeting.

06 Oct 2023, 2:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Rawpixel on Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Rawpixel on Freepik)

Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd. hit an all-time high on Friday after its board approved raising Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of preferential issues and qualified institutional placements.

In a meeting on Thursday, the board of directors approved the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via preferential issue of warrants, according to an exchange filing.

The non-banking financial company will be seeking approval of the shareholders for the proposed QIP and PI by convening an extraordinary general meeting, subject to applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it said.

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose as much as 3.67% during the day to a record high of Rs 8,139 apiece. It pared gains to trade 3.63% higher at Rs 8,136 apiece, compared to a 0.61% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 2.19 p.m.

It has risen 23.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Twenty-six out of the 35 analysts tracking Bajaj Finance maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and five suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3.7%.

ALSO READ

India's 10-Year Yield Spikes The Most In Over A Year On RBI Plan To Curb Liquidity

Opinion
India's 10-Year Yield Spikes The Most In Over A Year On RBI Plan To Curb Liquidity
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT