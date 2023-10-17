Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential, L&T Technology Services Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.
Bajaj Finance Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, Bajaj Finance could report a net profit of Rs 3,251.1 crore in the quarter under review.
Earlier, the non-banking financial company's board the proposals to raise up to Rs 8,800 crore via QIP and up to Rs 1,200 crore via preferential issue of warrants.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. will also report its second quarter results on Tuesday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 240 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 15,678.2 crore, according to consensus estimates.
L&T Technology Services Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 312 crore and revenue of Rs 2,387.6 crore for the second quarter, according to estimates.
Tata Elxsi Ltd., Syngene International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., PCBL Ltd., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., TCI Express Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd., Tata Metaliks Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., and Huhtamaki India Ltd. will also report their second quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday: