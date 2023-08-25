Bajaj Finance Gets A 'Buy' As Nomura Initiates Coverage

Bajaj Finance Ltd. secured a 'buy' rating from Nomura, as the brokerage initiated coverage on the company.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 8700 in its primary coverage, implying an estimated 6.4 times book value per share and a 29.3 times earning per share for FY25.

The non-banking financial company has continued to deliver strong numbers across parameters, Nomura said. It projects Bajaj Finance to deliver an assets under management compound annual growth rate of 27% over FY23–26. The company's average net interest margin of 10% and average credit cost of 1.6% should drive earnings per share and return on assets CAGRs of 25% and 4.5%, respectively, the brokerage said.