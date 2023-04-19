Bajaj Electricals Shares Gain After Large Trade

Shares of Bajaj Electricals rose 3.44% to Rs 1,079.25 apiece as of 12:19 p.m., compared to a 0.01% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 4.38% intraday, the most since March 6.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 96.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.5.

Out of the 21 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.7%.