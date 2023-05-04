Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. rose the most in over 13 months after fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The softening of refined mustard oil and LLP prices will aid the company's margin, said Nuvaman Institutional Equities, which maintains a 'hold' on the stock.

The fourth-quarter net profit of the maker of Almond Drops hair oil rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 40.46 crore, compared with the Rs 36.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.