BQPrimeMarketsBajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 Results Review: Shares Gain On Profit Beat

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 13% YoY to Rs 40.46 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 36.5 crore.

04 May 2023, 10:31 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bajaj Almond Drops bottles in a production line manufactured by Bajaj Consumer Care. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Bajaj Almond Drops bottles in a production line manufactured by Bajaj Consumer Care. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. rose the most in over 13 months after fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates.

The softening of refined mustard oil and LLP prices will aid the company's margin, said Nuvaman Institutional Equities, which maintains a 'hold' on the stock.

The fourth-quarter net profit of the maker of Almond Drops hair oil rose 13% year-on-year to Rs 40.46 crore, compared with the Rs 36.5 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Volatile As Realty, Consumer Durables Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Volatile As Realty, Consumer Durables Drag
Read More

Bajaj Consumer Care Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue is up 14.29% at Rs 249.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 233.26 crore).

  • Ebitda is up 20.11% at Rs 41.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 35.72 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 16.72% vs. 15.91% (Bloomberg estimate: 15.3%)

  • Net profit is up 12.95% at Rs 40.46 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36.50 crore).

  • The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022–23.

Other Highlights:

  • Expenses rose 13.7% to Rs 210.32 crore.

  • Advertising and promotion spend stood at 17.2% of sales in Q4, compared to 19% a year ago.

  • Volume growth came in at 9.9% in Q4.

  • E-commerce now contributes 7% of total sales.

ALSO READ

Oil’s Chaotic Selloff Worsens With 7.2% Tumble at Asia Open

Opinion
Oil’s Chaotic Selloff Worsens With 7.2% Tumble at Asia Open
Read More

Nuvama On Bajaj Consumer Care

  • Maintains a 'hold' rating with a 12-month price target of Rs 165 apiece.

  • Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil delivered 11.4% topline growth in the quarter, led by a volume growth of 9.1% and a sequential growth of 10.4%. The growth in ADHO was powered by small and large packs.

  • Modern trade and e-commerce witnessed robust double-digit growth. International business grew by more than 151% in Q4.

  • Expects the softening of refined mustard oil and LLP prices to aid the company’s margin profile.

  • Intense competition from larger players remains a key concern, as per the brokerage.

  • Company’s increased investment in visibility and better on-ground execution resulted in market share gains on alternate channels, the brokerage said.

ALSO READ

GST In Charts: How Collections Have Fared In 2023

Opinion
GST In Charts: How Collections Have Fared In 2023
Read More

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care rose 8.66% to Rs 178.85 apiece as of 9:48 a.m., compared with a 0.12% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index. The stock rose as much as 10.42% intraday, the most in over 13 months since March 31, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 68.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implying that the stock may be overbought.

Out of the 11 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 6.5%.

ALSO READ

What The Fed Moves Mean For Interest Rates In Australia, Asia

Opinion
What The Fed Moves Mean For Interest Rates In Australia, Asia
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT