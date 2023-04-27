Bajaj Auto Weathers The Storm In Tough Times, What Next?
Multiple factors contributed to growth and profitability, despite FY23 being a difficult year, said Rakesh Sharma.
A "richer" product mix drives top line and bottom line growth for Bajaj Auto Ltd. in the fourth quarter of FY23.
There were multiple factors that contributed to growth and profitability, despite FY23 being a difficult year—especially the first quarter due to supply chain concerns on the back of over-dependency on a few vendors, according to Rakesh Sharma, executive director at Bajaj Auto.
The factors are as follows:
Gentle devaluation of INR, though the proportion has been smaller.
The company's approach, with regards to dealing with cost and prices—Bajaj Auto decided to pass on the costs to consumers, keeping in mind the competitive landscape.
A richer product mix with newer products in the 125 cc segment aided top line and bottom line growth. The 125-cc segment grew at a range of two to three times the rate versus the entry-level segment.
The focus on the top half of the industry segment with newer products has given it better pricing power, better margins and an improved competitive position.
Sharma said that there were two reasons why exports took a tumble in FY23:
Devaluation in major emerging markets, which resulted in inflationary pressure and a reduction in purchasing power.
Unavailability of the dollar.
"Inspite of seeing a 40% decline in exports, we have started to see the wheel move. Retail has started to come back, except for Nigeria. Even if demand comes back, the availability of dollars is going to be key," he said.
"We will wait and watch export markets over the next 3–4 months. Release of dollars in the system is a key bottleneck. When the dollar will start flowing back into the system is anyone's guess."
In terms of the two new segments, Triumph and Chetak scooters and electric threewheelers—both passenger and cargo—he said that bookings for Chetak have shot up and the plan is to deliver 10,000 units from June onwards.
"We will expand to 120 cities from the current 88 cities by September 2023, which will take the business beyond 10,000 units per month in the second half of FY23. The three-wheeler is under production, and we are looking at a limited launch of the product in both the cargo and passenger segments," Sharma said.
For the management at Bajaj Auto Management, the following factors play a key role:
The return of exports is extremely important.
Top-half performance in the domestic motorcycle industry, which will drive growth.
Performance of Platina 100cc ABS—a play in the 100cc segment to win market share through meaningful differentiation.
Performance of Chetak and e-3Ws (both passenger and cargo).
Progress of Triumph.
Watch the full interview here: