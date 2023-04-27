Bajaj Auto Weathers The Storm In Tough Times, What Next?

Sharma said that there were two reasons why exports took a tumble in FY23:

Devaluation in major emerging markets, which resulted in inflationary pressure and a reduction in purchasing power.

Unavailability of the dollar.

"Inspite of seeing a 40% decline in exports, we have started to see the wheel move. Retail has started to come back, except for Nigeria. Even if demand comes back, the availability of dollars is going to be key," he said.

"We will wait and watch export markets over the next 3–4 months. Release of dollars in the system is a key bottleneck. When the dollar will start flowing back into the system is anyone's guess."

In terms of the two new segments, Triumph and Chetak scooters and electric threewheelers—both passenger and cargo—he said that bookings for Chetak have shot up and the plan is to deliver 10,000 units from June onwards.

"We will expand to 120 cities from the current 88 cities by September 2023, which will take the business beyond 10,000 units per month in the second half of FY23. The three-wheeler is under production, and we are looking at a limited launch of the product in both the cargo and passenger segments," Sharma said.