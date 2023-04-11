Bajaj Auto Shares Gain As Morgan Stanley Ups Price Target

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. gained on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised the stock's price target, citing the potential success of the automaker's deal with Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

The brokerage maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock and raised its price target to Rs 4,486 from Rs 4,449 per share.

The price target upgrade comes after Triumph Motorcycles agreed to transfer its distribution operations in India to Bajaj Auto.

In 2020, both companies inked an agreement to collaborate and create a new range of mid-sized Triumph motorcycles. This new range, produced in Bajaj’s Chakan plant, will be launched in 2023, Bajaj Auto said in an exchange filing on Monday.

It will expand Triumph motorcycles' dealer network in India from 15 cities currently to over 120 in the next two years.

"We expect the mid-fiscal 2024 launch of 250cc motorcycles that will be competitively priced," said Morgan Stanley in its April 10 research note. "In our view, Bajaj will initially focus on creating a pull brand rather than a volume push," the brokerage said.

Triumph's success could add Rs 397 in upside to Bajaj's bull case, according to the brokerage.

For a base case, it expects Triumph to gain 10% market share in the premium cruiser category by fiscal 2026 and sell 11,000 units per month. For the bull case, it expects Triumph to reach 30% market share by fiscal 2026 with a 39,000 monthly run rate and margin of 25%.

Morgan Stanley also raised its average selling price assumptions "slightly due to a better mix", which led to a 1% decline in its fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 revenue estimates.

"We keep our Ebitda margin estimates unchanged, and hence our fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025 earnings per share estimates decline by about 1% each," the brokerage said.