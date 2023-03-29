Bajaj Auto Shares Gain As JP Morgan Sees Export Recovery In FY24

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. gained after JP Morgan maintained a positive view on the company on the expectation of exports recovering by the second quarter of FY24.

Adding to this, the pick-up in the domestic two-wheeler market, the ramp-up in electric vehicle volume by the company, and the improving margins owing to a better overall mix also supported the brokerage's positive view on the stock.

Shares of the automaker advanced 2.09% to Rs 3,870.85 as of 2:25 p.m., compared to a 0.31% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Of the 51 analysts tracking the stock, 34 maintained a 'buy', 13 suggest a 'hold', and four recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 9.7% over the next 12 months.