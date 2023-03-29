Bajaj Auto Shares Gain As JP Morgan Sees Export Recovery In FY24
Potential recovery in exports from 2QFY24, domestic 2W, EV volume ramp up, improving margins are the reasons.
Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd. gained after JP Morgan maintained a positive view on the company on the expectation of exports recovering by the second quarter of FY24.
Adding to this, the pick-up in the domestic two-wheeler market, the ramp-up in electric vehicle volume by the company, and the improving margins owing to a better overall mix also supported the brokerage's positive view on the stock.
Shares of the automaker advanced 2.09% to Rs 3,870.85 as of 2:25 p.m., compared to a 0.31% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 51 analysts tracking the stock, 34 maintained a 'buy', 13 suggest a 'hold', and four recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 9.7% over the next 12 months.
"Our scenario analysis indicates a potential 12% stock downside in a bear case, which assumes exports remain 30–50% below peak levels even until FY25," the brokerage said in a note.
Meanwhile, the bull case implies a 41% upside and assumes a reversion to peak for two-wheeler exports and 18% below peak for three-wheeler exports, it said.
But recent conversations the brokerage had with investors showed that they were worried about when these catalysts, especially the exports recovery, would happen, it said.
The company's current valuations, which are 13.5 times the price-to-earnings ratio of fiscal 2025 with a dividend yield of 6%, reflect attractive risk-reward in the base case, the brokerage said.
In the brokerages base case, near reversion is assumed in two-wheeler exports by fiscal 2025, but domestic two-wheelers and domestic and exports of three wheelers remain 4–35% below peak. "We forecast two-wheeler export CAGR (FY23–25) at 12%, which results in FY25 volumes at 5% below the FY22 peak."
The brokerage expects domestic two-wheeler volumes to grow at a 7% CAGR, which would result in fiscal 2025 being 20% below the fiscal 2019 peak. Three-wheeler sales, both domestic and export, should grow at a CAGR of 15%, which would put them 5% and 35% below their fiscal 2019 peaks, respectively.
The brokerage maintains a 'overweight' rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 4,400 apiece.
EV Launch Momentum A Rerating Trigger
The launch momentum of electric vehicles could be a re-rating trigger for the automaker, according to JP Morgan.
Bajaj Auto will be launching several two-wheeler EV models in the coming quarters, the brokerage said. The automaker has also indicated supply chain restructuring, which has reduced costs and increased production to 10,000 units per month, it said.
The company will also launch their electric three-wheelers by the first quarter of fiscal 2024.